Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to “Buy”

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.36 million, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in eGain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in eGain by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 163,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in eGain by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in eGain by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of eGain by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

