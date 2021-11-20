Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GEVO opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 6,081.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,734 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

