ZB Token Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. ZB Token has a market cap of $165.24 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00220209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00089238 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.