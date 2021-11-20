Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 26.8% in October

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 14th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zedge by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zedge alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ZDGE stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 97,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,859. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $140.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.92. Zedge has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.