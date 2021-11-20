Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $77.63 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,911. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

