Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Up 29.7% in October

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 570,500 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the October 14th total of 440,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 172,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,296. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $482.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $284.23 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

