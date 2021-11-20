Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Up 29.7% in October

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 570,500 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the October 14th total of 440,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $284.23 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
About Zepp Health
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
