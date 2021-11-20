Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.60

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 10293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,582,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,149,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

