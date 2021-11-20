Zilliqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $53.60 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00402390 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001341 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.63 or 0.01167011 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,316,768,760 coins and its circulating supply is 12,025,301,607 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

