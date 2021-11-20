Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

