Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.36.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $368.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day moving average is $248.97.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,639,481. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.