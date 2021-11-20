Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 41,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,490,145.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 30,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,106,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,700 shares of company stock worth $34,652,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

