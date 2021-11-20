Zynecoin Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $154,575.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00219630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00089058 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

