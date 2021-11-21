-$0.06 EPS Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 468,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,325. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $866.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.97.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.