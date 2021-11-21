-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $104,202.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 125,277 shares of company stock valued at $724,479.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $10,068,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $2,701,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $20,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,520. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.