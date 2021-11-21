$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,900. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

