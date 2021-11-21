$0.38 EPS Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.23 million during the quarter.

DDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $652,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDI stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. 57,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,532. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

