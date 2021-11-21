-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.45). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

AEYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth $422,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEYE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

