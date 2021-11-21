$0.47 EPS Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

FHB traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. 448,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 370.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after acquiring an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

