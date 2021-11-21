-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ontrak.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 465,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,651. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.01. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,050. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ontrak by 8,831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 326,758 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ontrak by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 93,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ontrak by 859.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 485,905 shares during the last quarter.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

