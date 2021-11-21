$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIZ traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,440. The firm has a market cap of $251.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

