$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.85.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.96.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

