$1.00 EPS Expected for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.91. Costamare posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 270.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Costamare.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Costamare has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,086,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.