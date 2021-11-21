$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Life Storage by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Life Storage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $134.60. The stock had a trading volume of 639,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,766. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.12. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $139.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

