$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.92. The stock had a trading volume of 101,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,012. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

