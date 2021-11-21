$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,918,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,197,000 after purchasing an additional 368,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.13. 913,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,691. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

