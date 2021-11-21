$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

