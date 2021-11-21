$109.63 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to post $109.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.55 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The stock has a market cap of $224.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 97.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

