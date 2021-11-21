1,200 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Purchased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $192.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.42. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $974,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total value of $1,239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,249 shares of company stock worth $42,352,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.