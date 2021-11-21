$126.38 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to announce sales of $126.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the lowest is $125.86 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $460.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 1,313,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,831. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.