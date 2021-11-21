$126.38 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to announce sales of $126.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the lowest is $125.86 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $460.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 1,313,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,831. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.