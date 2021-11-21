1,395 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.45.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.