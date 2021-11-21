$16.99 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce sales of $16.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.87 million to $18.20 million. MannKind reported sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $79.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $75.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $89.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

MNKD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 1,438,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,643. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. MannKind has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 204.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.