17,770 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 157.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 69,435 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

OMC opened at $67.12 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.