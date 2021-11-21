$179.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the lowest is $173.60 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 195,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,196. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $609.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.