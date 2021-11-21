18,000 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Twitter accounts for about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

