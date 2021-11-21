$2.03 EPS Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $2.02. Polaris reported earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 34.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $119.70 on Thursday. Polaris has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

