$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU traded up $6.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.03. 47,216,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,380,746. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

