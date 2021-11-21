$2.78 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.11. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.07. The company had a trading volume of 173,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,021. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $172.58 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,854.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

