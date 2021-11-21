$2.78 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.11. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.07. The company had a trading volume of 173,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,021. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $172.58 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,854.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.