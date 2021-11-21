$218.95 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post sales of $218.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.60 million to $221.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $203.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $874.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.50 million to $894.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $922.03 million, with estimates ranging from $882.50 million to $969.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

