22,730 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $100,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRSP opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

