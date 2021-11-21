$24.77 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce $24.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $29.86 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $86.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $93.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $104.60 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $134.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,333 shares of company stock worth $6,343,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

