$247.68 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to post sales of $247.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.32 million and the highest is $252.04 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $244.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $862.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $866.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $911.43 million, with estimates ranging from $899.82 million to $923.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 242,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,168. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $859.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.