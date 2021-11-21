250 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $349.84. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.39 and a 200 day moving average of $300.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

