$26.41 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $26.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.28 million and the highest is $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. 16,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $497.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

