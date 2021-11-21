2,829 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Purchased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Asana by 180.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth about $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $137.19 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

