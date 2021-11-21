2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Trading 0.3% Higher

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.16. 3,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

