2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

TWOU opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 2U by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 79.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 448.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

