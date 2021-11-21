$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post $3.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $8.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 70,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

