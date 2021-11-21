$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $79.26. 2,381,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,213. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Baxter International by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 250,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Baxter International by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 294,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 70,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

