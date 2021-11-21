3,311 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.