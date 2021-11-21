360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QFIN. CLSA boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.43.

QFIN opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

